Unemployment rate, job outlook for 7 healthcare jobs

Becker's compiled the 2019 unemployment rate and projected employment growth for six dental jobs, as recorded by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report lists the percentage of people in an occupation who are currently unemployed. The publication also includes growth volume data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or the total number of new jobs that should be created for an occupation in a 10-year span.

Anesthesiologist

Unemployment rate: 0.3 percent

Outlook: The BLS projects 0.5 percent employment growth for anesthesiologists between 2019 and 2029, with an estimated 200 jobs expected to open up within that period.

Nurse Practitioner

Unemployment rate: 1.2 percent

Outlook: The BLS projects 52.4 percent employment growth for nurse practitioners between 2019 and 2029, with an estimated 110,700 jobs expected to open up within that period.

Pharmacist

Unemployment rate: 1.1 percent

Outlook: The BLS projects -3.3 percent employment growth for pharmacists between 2019 and 2029, with an estimated 10,500 jobs expected to be lost within that period.

Physician

Unemployment rate: 0.3 percent

Outlook: The BLS projects 4.3 percent employment growth for physicians between 2019 and 2029, with an estimated 18,500 jobs expected to open up within that period.

Physician Assistant

Unemployment rate: 0.7 percent

Outlook: The BLS projects 31.3 percent employment growth for physician assistants between 2019 and 2029, with an estimated 39,300 jobs expected to open up within that period.

Registered Nurse

Unemployment rate: 1.3 percent

Outlook: The BLS projects 7.2 percent employment growth for nurses between 2019 and 2029, with an estimated 221,900 jobs expected to open up within that period.

Surgeon

Unemployment rate: 0.3 percent

Outlook: The BLS projects -2.2 percent employment growth for surgeons between 2019 and 2029, with an estimated 900 jobs expected to be lost within that period.

