Trump says he'll sign healthcare plan in coming weeks

President Donald Trump said he plans to approve a healthcare plan "within two weeks," in an interview that aired July 19 on "Fox News Sunday."

The president didn't provide details on what would be included in the healthcare plan, but he said major healthcare and immigration initiatives would be put in place in coming weeks.

"We're signing a healthcare plan within two weeks, a full and complete healthcare plan," President Trump said. "We're going to sign an immigration plan, a healthcare plan, and various other plans. Nobody will have done what I'm doing in the next four weeks."

The president said he believes the Supreme Court ruling in June that rejected his administration's efforts to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program gave him new powers.

"The decision by the Supreme Court on DACA allows me to do things on immigration, on health care, on other things that we've never done before," President Trump said. "You're going to find it to be a very exciting two weeks."

More articles on leadership and management:

Cleveland Clinic's first chief caregiver officer on supporting 70,000 employees during crisis

Kaiser Permanente exec's 5 steps to address systemic racism

Leaders prefer uncertain advice more than overconfidence

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.