Trump expected to announce smaller coronavirus task force focused on economy

President Donald Trump is preparing to unveil a smaller economy-focused task force to deal with the fallout of the spread of the coronavirus, senior administration officials told The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.

The task force, which could be announced as early as this week, will reportedly focus on reopening the U.S. economy and what businesses need to fight economic ramifications of the pandemic.

One senior administration official told the Post both private-sector and top administration officials will be part of the task force, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and national economic adviser Larry Kudlow. The economic task force will be separate from the main one related to coronavirus.

The White House declined to comment to the Post.

