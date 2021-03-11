Tampa General CEO John Couris: No days off

Sitting in Raymond James Stadium with my son, Ben, watching Tom Brady lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory felt like a full-circle moment for me. A lifelong Pats fan and Boston native, and now a proud Tampa resident and Bucs fan, I felt an overwhelming sense of joy and pride as I reflected over the 20 years of football moments that Ben and I have shared.

In those hours at the Super Bowl with Ben, I couldn't help but remember Coach Bill Belichicks' ongoing mantra: "No days off!" I recognized that in my own way, I have subscribed to living that philosophy of no days off and have tried to infuse my life — and all aspects of my life — with the same level of passion and drive that Brady and Belichick put into football.

For me, living a life of "no days off" does not mean working around the clock — though there are times when my work requires a great deal of my time and energy, especially over the last 12 months. It is living a life of passion and throwing yourself into all that you do and being 100 percent committed to all to whom you are responsible — friends, family, co-workers. Simply put, you are all-in, all of the time.

As a leader, I encourage my team to find that high level of passion and commitment in all that they do. I want them to experience the same pride and focus with their work at the hospital that they enjoy when they leave our campus. I believe by coaching them to be "all-in," they will find greater satisfaction and joy in all parts of their lives.

Here are a few ways I help guide my team toward an "all-in" mentality:

Be there for your team when they fall, help dust them off and push them back on the field

Celebrate and acknowledge wins — both professional and personal

Give stretch assignments that will help them grow their capacity

Help guide them to discover new choices and new ways of tackling challenges

Recognize professional and personal achievements inside and outside the organization

When team members feel encouraged and supported in their choices, they develop their passion. They also recognize that they can find space and excel in all aspects of their lives.

For 20 years, I have run from work to little league practices, cheer competitions and volunteer activities. I have accompanied family members to medical appointments, celebrated and recognized colleagues, and spent time on the water with family and friends. And, I have loved every single minute of it. Those twenty years with your son will go by in the blink of an eye. So don't waste a moment of it by taking a day off from life.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.