Jacquelyn Byrd, DNP, Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Ga., has been selected as the executive director of nursing to lead and help execute operations alongside the medical center's chief nursing officer, Janie Hinton, RN.

Throughout the last six years Dr. Byrd has overseen the hospital's clinical and emergency services education efforts. In her new capacity she will continue to guide clinical teams and advise hospital leaders.

Her appointment to the role is effective immediately.