OSF HealthCare president dies at 57

Sister Diane Marie McGrew, president of OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Ill., died June 9 after a five-year battle with ovarian and uterine cancers. She was 57.

Ms. McGrew had served in her role as president of OSF HealthCare since 2006 and joined The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis in 1988, according to a June 9 OSF HealthCare news release.

Ms. McGrew also served in other congregation and ministry positions, and took over the office of treasurer for the governing board of the congregation in 2000. She also had a longstanding presence on the OSF HealthCare Foundation and OSF Saint Francis boards.

"Her leadership has guided us through numerous challenges and successes, while adhering to the OSF Vision of embracing God's great gift of life, we are one OSF Ministry transforming health care to improve the lives of those we serve," Bob Sehring, CEO of OSF HealthCare, said in the release.

An integrated health system, OSF HealthCare was founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. It comprises 16 hospitals and around 24,000 employees.









