Omaha Children's Hospital won't take a position on gender-affirming care, it says

More than 1,500 people signed an online petition sent to the Omaha (Neb.) Children's Hospital and Medical Center's board of directors, asking them to oppose a bill that would block gender-affirming care for the state's minors, the Nebraska Examiner reported Feb. 6

The letter was started by a group of parents and received more than 60 signatures from nurses and physicians. It references the proposed Legislative Bill 574, which would ban gender-affirming care for minors, block referrals to physicians who provide such care and prohibit providing organizations from receiving state funds.

In an emailed statement to the newspaper, the hospital said it would not take a position on the bill. It has "only a small handful of cases at any given time" related to puberty suppression treatment, and does not perform gender-affirming surgeries.

"It's important to note that hormone therapy, which is used in many forms for different medical concerns, has been and remains legal," the statement said. "Children's strives to provide the very best care to children, following all best practices within the law, now and into the future."