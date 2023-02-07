Newsweek's best workplaces for diversity include over 100 hospitals, health systems

A number of hospitals and health systems were recently recognized among "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity" by Newsweek.

The scored list of 1,000 companies, created by a partnership between Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights, is based on publicly available data, interviews with human resources professionals and an anonymous online survey of workers at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S.

Respondents answered questions about corporate culture, working environment and other topics at both their own companies and others they were familiar with, researchers said. The survey resulted in more than 350,000 company reviews. More information on the methodology is available here.

These hospitals and health systems made the list:

Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.)

Advocate Aurora Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Atlantic Health (Morristown, N.J.)

Banner Health (Phoenix)

Baptist Health (Coral Gables, Fla.)

Baptist Health Care (Maidens, Va.)

BayCare (Clearwater, Fla.)

Beaumont (Southfield, Mich.)

BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Children's Mercy (Kansas City, Mo.)

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.)



City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.)

Dana-Farber (Boston)



Dignity Health (San Francisco)

Fairview (Minneapolis)

Florida Cancer Specialists (Altamonte Springs)



Florida Medical Clinic (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Froedtert (Milwaukee)

GBMC (Baltimore)

Health Alliance Hospital (Fitchburg, Mass.)

HealthONE (Denver)

HealthPartners (South Bloomington, Minn.)

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

Highmark Health (Pittsburgh)

HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

Jackson Healthcare (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

Liberty Healthcare (Bellbrook, Ohio)

Massachusetts General Brigham (Boston)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)

Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

Mercy (St. Louis)

Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Methodist Health System (Dallas)

Methodist Le Bonheur (Memphis, Tenn.)

Miami Valley Hospital (Dayton, Ohio)

Montefiore (New York City)

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

Northside Hospital (Atlanta)

Northwest Community Hospital (Arlington Heights, Ill.)

NYU Langone (New York City)

Ochsner (New Orleans)

OhioHealth (Columbus)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Orlando (Fla.) Health

Piedmont (Atlanta)

Presbyterian (Albuquerque, N.M.)

RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.)

Saint Luke's (Kansas City, Mo.)

Sharp Healthcare (San Diego)

Shriners Children's (Tampa, Fla.)

SSM Health (St. Louis)

St. Elizabeth's Hospital (Brighton, Mass.)

St. Joseph Medical Center (Houston)

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

TMC Health (Tucson, Ariz.)

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital (San Francisco)

UNC Rex Healthcare (Raleigh, N.C.)

University of Maryland (Baltimore) Medical System

UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics (Pittsburgh)

UT Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.)

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.)

WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)









