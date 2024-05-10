National Hospital Week begins May 12: 5 things to know

National Hospital Week — which aims to recognize and celebrate hospitals, health systems and the people who work at them — begins May 12 and runs through May 18.

Five things to know:

1. National Hospital Week begins on the same day that National Nurses Week ends. May 12 is also Florence Nightingale's birthday. She is considered the founder of modern nursing.

2. This year's theme is "We Are Health Care…Caring for Patients; Strengthening Communities."

3. During the week, members of the American Hospital Association will receive access to a virtual concert available through Musicians On Call for caregivers, according to the association's website.

4. The American Hospital Association is also encouraging organizations to use #WeAreHealthCare and tag the AHA in social media posts celebrating the week.



5. For more information about National Hospital Week and ideas for how to celebrate, click here.