More hospital CEOs exit as labor challenges persist

More than six dozen hospital CEOs have left their roles this year, according to a Sept. 21 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report.

In the first eight months of this year, 895 CEOs across all industries left their posts, up slightly from the 888 chief executives who exited their roles in the same period last year, according to the executive outplacement and coaching firm.

Six hospital CEOs left their positions in August, bringing the total number of departures to 77 for this year. Sixty-eight hospital CEOs left their roles in the first eight months of 2021.

"Hospitals continue to be hammered on the labor front," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas. "The staff shortages, access-to-care concerns, legal issues, and resource management issues continue to create challenges for hospital leadership, and leaders themselves are not immune from the burnout felt at all levels."