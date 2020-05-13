Los Angeles hospital CEO recovers from COVID-19, will donate plasma

Hector Hernandez, CEO of Los Angeles Community Hospital, has returned to work after testing positive for COVID-19, TV station KABC reported.

Mr. Hernandez started feeling ill on April 11 and subsequently tested positive, according to the station. He did not require hospitalization because he had a fever but was otherwise asymptomatic.

He worked from home for 16 days. Now, he has recovered and is back at the hospital.

Mr. Hernandez told KABC the experience has given him a new appreciation for the work done by healthcare workers. He also plans to donate plasma to help others. Convalescent plasma donated by those who have recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies that could boost sick patients' immune response.

