Intermountain takes over Utah university's student health center

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, a 33-hospital system, has taken over operations at Utah State University's student health center in Logan, according to UPR.

Robert Wagner, PhD, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the university, began conducting a performance review of the center in September. At the time, he had no plans to replace existing management, he told the radio station.

However, when the review concluded, the university posted a request to see if outside companies would take over the facility. It was important that students would not have to pay more for the healthcare or have to travel elsewhere for care, according to Dr. Wagner.

Intermountain Health took the reins July 1, but the center will still be closely monitored by university officials, Dr. Wagner said.

"By bringing a medical provider in an organization that focuses on health care, we understand and know that they have a lot of resources that they can make available to our students that as an institution, we just couldn't," Dr. Wagner told the radio station.