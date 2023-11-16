Hospital CEO turnover up 62% even with fall lull

U.S. hospitals have seen 126 CEO exits through October of this year, a 62 percent increase from the 78 reported in the same time period in 2022.

The finding comes from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive coaching firm that analyzes CEO turnover in the U.S. on a monthly basis.

October did bring a slowdown to CEO changes, with 105 CEOs leaving their posts in the month. That figure is down 34% from the 164 CEO changes announced in September. Hospitals recorded one CEO exit in October, according to the firm.

Across the 29 industries and sectors measured by the firm, 1,530 CEOs left their posts through October of this year. That marks a 47% increase from the 1,040 CEO changes during the same period in 2022 and is the highest total in the first 10 months of the year since the firm began tracking in 2002.