Former Wisconsin health system CEO dies from COVID-19

Rexford Titus, the former CEO of Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care, died from complications of COVID-19 on Nov. 16. He was 74.

Mr. Titus retired as CEO of ProHealth in 2011, according to the Journal Sentinel. He spent 42 years of his career at ProHealth and held a number of leadership positions. During his tenure, ProHealth grew to a regional health network with three hospitals, 26 health centers and home health care centers.

Mr. Titus died at the AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wis., a place the system opened in 2004 as a part of Mr. Titus' vision for ProHealth.

Mr. Titus was remembered as "a formational, approachable, innovative and generous leader" in his obituary.

More articles on leadership and management:

'Corporate leadership must go. All of them': Physician urges Beaumont to oust top execs

Strategies for COVID-19 staffing shortages from 8 hospital execs

Hospitals, clinicians urge Trump administration to share COVID-19 data with Biden team

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.