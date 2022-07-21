Former Advent Health CEO Daryl Tol joins VC as its first head of health assurances 

Daryl Tol, the former president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based Advent Health, has joined venture capital firm General Catalyst as its inaugural head of health assurance, Forbes reported July 20.

Mr. Tol led the $6 billion, 16 hospital health system for six years until he stepped down in 2021 to become the executive vice president of brain health nonprofit One Mind.



He joined General Catalyst as the head of their health assurance ecosystem where he will develop models with healthcare organizations to help them deliver better care at lower costs, according to General Catalyst. According to Forbes, he will also "continue building out the network of strategic partners and help C-suite executives sort through the noise of the raft of startups vying for their attention."