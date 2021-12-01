Forbes honors co-founders, researchers in healthcare '30 Under 30' list

Forbes on Dec. 1 released its annual "30 Under 30" list honoring young professionals in healthcare, including entrepreneurs, researchers and future physicians. The 2022 class features individuals focused on tackling challenges such as health equity and access.

The 2021 healthcare-focused list was judged by Toyin Ajayi, president of Cityblock Health; Aneesh Chopra, president of CareJourney; Matt McCambridge, co-founder and CEO of Eden Health and an alumnus of the 2021 list; and Deena Shakir, partner at Lux Capital.

Here are the 30 healthcare leaders under 30 — including co-founder groups — who made the 2022 list, per Forbes:

Ariel Katz, 28, co-founder and CEO, H1

Emmanuella Asabor, 29, MD-PhD candidate, Yale University

Adam Beckman, 27, special adviser, U.S. Surgeon General

Michal Maslik and Fares Siddiqui, 28 and 29, co-founders, Circadia Health

Akilesh Bapu and Matthew Ko, 24 and 26, co-founders, DeepScribe

James Diao, 25, MD candidate, Harvard Medical School

Carino Gurjao, 28, researcher, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Peter Pei-En Hao, 26, managing editor, China CDC Weekly

Neal Khosla, 28, co-founder, Curai

Joseph Kitonga, 24, founder, Vitable Health

Charu Sharma, 28, co-founder, Osana Salud

Luke Koblan, 29, postdoctoral fellow, Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research

Dana Le, 27, founding team, KidsX

Madison Campbell and Liesel Vaidya, 26 and 27, co-founders, Leda Health

Jong Yoon Lee, 26, co-founder, Sibel Health

Tom Lemberg, 29, founder, Curebase

Derek Lo, 26, founder, Medallion

Ian McLane, 27, co-founder, Sonavi Labs

Kunaal Naik, Nisarg Patel and Manav Sevak, 25, 29 and 24, co-founders, Memora Health

Gabriela Asturias and Mackenzie Drazan, both 26, co-founders, MiResource

Victor Lopez-Carmen, 27, co-chair, UN Global Indigenous Youth Caucus

LaShyra Nolen, 26, founder, We Got Us

Lucia Huang and Jimmy Qian, 29 and 24, co-founders, Osmind

Shriya Srinivasan, 27, researcher, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Loza Tadesse, 29, assistant professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Joseph Therriault, 28, researcher, McGill University

Jennifer Tsai, physician, Yale School of Medicine

Stephanie Wisner, 27, co-founder, Centivax

Xiao Wu, 28, postdoctoral fellow, Stanford University

James Yoon, 27, MD candidate, Yale University

To access the full list, click here.