Forbes honors co-founders, researchers in healthcare '30 Under 30' list

Forbes on Dec. 1 released its annual "30 Under 30" list honoring young professionals in healthcare, including entrepreneurs, researchers and future physicians. The 2022 class features individuals focused on tackling challenges such as health equity and access.
The 2021 healthcare-focused list was judged by Toyin Ajayi, president of Cityblock Health; Aneesh Chopra, president of CareJourney; Matt McCambridge, co-founder and CEO of Eden Health and an alumnus of the 2021 list; and Deena Shakir, partner at Lux Capital.
Here are the 30 healthcare leaders under 30 — including co-founder groups — who made the 2022 list, per Forbes:
- Ariel Katz, 28, co-founder and CEO, H1
- Emmanuella Asabor, 29, MD-PhD candidate, Yale University
- Adam Beckman, 27, special adviser, U.S. Surgeon General
- Michal Maslik and Fares Siddiqui, 28 and 29, co-founders, Circadia Health
- Akilesh Bapu and Matthew Ko, 24 and 26, co-founders, DeepScribe
- James Diao, 25, MD candidate, Harvard Medical School
- Carino Gurjao, 28, researcher, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Peter Pei-En Hao, 26, managing editor, China CDC Weekly
- Neal Khosla, 28, co-founder, Curai
- Joseph Kitonga, 24, founder, Vitable Health
- Charu Sharma, 28, co-founder, Osana Salud
- Luke Koblan, 29, postdoctoral fellow, Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research
- Dana Le, 27, founding team, KidsX
- Madison Campbell and Liesel Vaidya, 26 and 27, co-founders, Leda Health
- Jong Yoon Lee, 26, co-founder, Sibel Health
- Tom Lemberg, 29, founder, Curebase
- Derek Lo, 26, founder, Medallion
- Ian McLane, 27, co-founder, Sonavi Labs
- Kunaal Naik, Nisarg Patel and Manav Sevak, 25, 29 and 24, co-founders, Memora Health
- Gabriela Asturias and Mackenzie Drazan, both 26, co-founders, MiResource
- Victor Lopez-Carmen, 27, co-chair, UN Global Indigenous Youth Caucus
- LaShyra Nolen, 26, founder, We Got Us
- Lucia Huang and Jimmy Qian, 29 and 24, co-founders, Osmind
- Shriya Srinivasan, 27, researcher, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Loza Tadesse, 29, assistant professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Joseph Therriault, 28, researcher, McGill University
- Jennifer Tsai, physician, Yale School of Medicine
- Stephanie Wisner, 27, co-founder, Centivax
- Xiao Wu, 28, postdoctoral fellow, Stanford University
- James Yoon, 27, MD candidate, Yale University
To access the full list, click here.