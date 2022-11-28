Florida hospital CEO shot by husband in murder-suicide, police say

The Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital community is grieving the loss of CEO Maria Cristina Jimenez, who was found dead Nov. 23 at her home in what authorities have called a murder-suicide.

Police say Ms. Jimenez, 61, was shot to death by her husband, Antonio Mazzorana, 62, who then took his own life in their home, according to the Miami Herald.

The shooting was reported about noon Nov. 23. As of Nov. 26, Miami-Dade police investigators had not provided details regarding a possible motive, and court records did not show a history of domestic strife in Mr. Mazzorana's past, the Miami Herald reported.

However, multiple law enforcement sources told the newspaper that Mr. Mazzorana, who faced unemployment after December and had experienced a cancer scare, may have been struggling with his mental health and had recently hinted at possible suicide, according to the newspaper.

Sources also told the newspaper that Ms. Jimenez is believed to have been shot while she was sleeping, and that Mr. Mazzorana left a suicide note that detailed a motive.

Mr. Mazzorana's younger brother, Ivan Mazzorana Jr., MD, told CBS affiliate WFOR, "I was very surprised. I could not believe what I was hearing but my mind took me to a place that is sad beyond all comprehension. My brother was a hard-working person. He was very busy and very successful. His wife was also a very successful person. It really comes as a shock.

"This comes as a surprise. I did not see my brother being depressed. I know he had some issues with his job, the contract he was working on coming to an end, but he did not have any financial problems."

According to the Miami Herald, it is unclear what Antonio Mazzorana's job was, although state records have him listed as a managing member of AMF Healthcare Partners.

Ms. Jimenez became CEO of Coral Gables Hospital in 2017 after serving as the facility's COO. Coral Gables Hospital is part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Joshua Putter, president of the South Florida region at Steward Health Care, said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague and friend, Cristina. She was an integral part of our hospital and community. She was a leader, colleague, friend and bright light who will be missed every day. We extend our condolences and prayers to the family, and we all mourn with them. Jose Molliner will serve as interim hospital president. I have confidence that Jose will provide leadership and comfort during this difficult time."

Mr. Molliner is the hospital's COO.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources. To learn more, click here or call 1-800-273-TALK.