Florida hospital board begins new session by agreeing to review COVID-19 protocols

The board for one of Florida's largest public health systems plans to investigate Sarasota Memorial Hospital's protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported Nov. 30.

A spokesperson confirmed to Becker's that the nine-member board overseeing the hospital voted to refer concerns to the board quality committee, with the expectation that there will be a review.

The two-layered review would look at specific, individual patient care concerns, as well as care throughout the pandemic, "to review the lessons learned and plan for the future," according to the spokesperson.

The board quality committee includes physicians/clinical leaders as well all current board members.

The vote to refer concerns to the committee occurred Nov. 29, at the first meeting to include newly elected board members.

Five hospital board seats were up for election this year. Four new members — Victor Rohe, Bridgette Fiorucci, Patricia Maraia and Brad Baker — were elected, three of whom ran under the theme of "medical freedom." Board incumbent Gregory Carter won the fifth open seat. The board members are elected by voters countywide to serve staggered four-year terms.

At the Nov. 29 meeting, various public speakers commended or condemned their inpatient experience, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Several speakers alleged that loved ones died from hospital protocol and treatment related to the virus, while physicians and nurses defended the hospital, the newspaper reported.

