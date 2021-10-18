CVS Health names chief health equity officer

CVS Health has named Joneigh Khaldun, MD, vice president and chief health equity officer.

Dr. Khaldun will focus on strategy to advance health equity for patients, members, providers, customers and communities, as well as on culturally competent care delivery, according to an announcement from the Woonsocket, R.I.-based company Oct. 18.

Previously, Dr. Khaldun was chief medical executive for the state of Michigan and chief deputy director for health in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. This year, she was also named to President Joe Biden's task force to help guide efforts to address health and social inequities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.