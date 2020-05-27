Clinical leaders worried most about 2nd wave, low patient demand

Clinical leaders are most concerned about the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak or second wave when it comes to resuming deferred procedures, according to a survey released by Deloitte May 27.

The Deloitte Center for Health Solutions asked 50 clinical leaders at health systems, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers about their biggest concerns around COVID-19's effect on deferred services. The survey was conducted during the first two weeks of May.

Deloitte found clinical leaders estimated that their elective procedure volume in April represented only 16 percent of what they normally see, and returning to pre-COVID-19 volumes could take between two and six months.

While 82 percent of respondents said the possibility of an outbreak or second wave topped their list of worries around resuming elective procedures, 54 percent said low patient demand also was a big concern. Half were worried about medications, equipment or testing.

Read the full survey results here.

