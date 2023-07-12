Cleveland Clinic selects new main campus, regional presidents

Scott Steele, MD, has been appointed to lead Cleveland Clinic's main campus as its new president. The health system also named three others to lead its east, west and south regional submarkets, according to a July 12 news release.

Brian Harte, MD, the current president at Akron General will continue to serve in that capacity while also taking on a dual role to guide strategy for the system's southern market, which includes Akron General, Lodi Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Medina Hospital, and Union Hospital, the release states. It will not be his first time holding a dual role with Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Harte previously worked as the president of Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest and the system's South Pointe hospital.

Neil Smith, DO, will continue as president of Fairview Hospital and enter a dual role to oversee Cleveland Clinic's western submarket, which will include Fairview Hospital, Avon Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.

Richard Parker, MD, will lead the health system's eastern submarket and continue in a dual position in his capacity as president of Cleveland Clinic's Hillcrest and Mentor hospitals. The eastern submarket includes Hillcrest, Mentor, South Pointe, Marymount and Euclid hospitals.

The physicians will begin working in their new capacities Aug. 1.