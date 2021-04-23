CDC reassigns head of COVID-19 vaccine task force

The CDC has reassigned Nancy Messonnier, MD, from her role leading the agency's COVID-19 vaccine efforts, Politico reported April 22, citing three people familiar with the move.

Dr. Messonnier became director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC in 2016 and has played a key role in the federal pandemic response.

The respiratory disease scientist is now being absorbed into an incident management response team at the CDC, although the situation could continue to change as the agency restructures teams under CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, according to the report.

A CDC spokesperson told Politico Dr. Messonnier is still the agency's top respiratory disease official, and her vaccine task force duties will be reassigned to Henry Walke, MD, director of the CDC division of preparedness and emerging infections.

Dr. Messonnier had not responded to Politico's request for comment as of April 22.

Read the full article here.

