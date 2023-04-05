Becker's 13th Annual Meeting - Day 3 Recap

As healthcare continues to be one of the most pressing and complex issues facing our society, it is essential that leaders in the field come together to share their insights and experiences.

Becker's Healthcare is committed to facilitating these conversations. Over 4 days of sessions, you will hear 420+ elite hospital and health system executives discuss topics such as consumerism, the nursing workforce, value-based care, telehealth, physician burnout, payers, health equity and pharmacy costs.

In this article, we will recap some of the key highlights from Day 3 of Becker's 13th Annual Meeting, including insights from the most influential leaders in healthcare. [updated 1:45 pm]

Here are the highlights from Day 3:

8:00 am, Keynote: Health Equity and Social Determinants of Health in the Next Decade: Smart Moves to Spark Change

R. Lawrence Moss, MD, FACS, FAAP, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nemours Children's Health highlights importance of staying in conversations around equity, even when difficult

Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Queen's Health System discusses how Queen's Medical Center in Hawaii is addressing health inequities.

Erickajoy Daniels, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Advocate Aurora Health discusses Advocate Aurora's effort to refresh its DEI strategy with advanced metrics.

Ronald Copeland, MD, FACS, Senior Vice President and Chief Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Officer, Kaiser Permanente discusses positioning health equity within healthcare system and emphasized importance of integrating it into organization's business model, goals, and values.

8:45 am, Keynote: Consumerism as a Health System Strategy in the Next 5 Years

Jared Antczak, Chief Digital Officer, Sanford Health highlighted that change management is critical for accountability and ownership sharing

Shane Strum, President and Chief Executive Officer, Broward Health talked about the need for creating a personalized experience tailored to the individual patient.

Sara Vaezy, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Providence emphasized the focus on simplifying complex tasks for ease and enjoyment.

9:55 am, What Will Add the Most Value to Healthcare Organizations in the Next 3 Years

David Kim, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive, Physician Enterprise, Providence highlighted transitioning to value-based care and prioritizing healthcare workers.

Phillip Chang, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Quality Officer, Memorial Hermann mentioned how his organization is reducing travelers and reviewing variance and incident reporting systems and investing in culture of safety and digital transformation.

Kathleen Theobald, Executive Director, Kaiser Permanente Nurse Anesthetists Association mentioned creating a strong culture of safety and employee engagement improves outcomes and staff retention

10:40 am, Keynote: The Physician and Payer Strategies That Will Make or Break Health Systems in the Next 5 Years

Amy Perry, President and Chief Operating Officer, Banner Health highlighted the need to create transparency in healthcare, especially when it comes to cost.

Andrew Bindman, MD, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Kaiser Permanente believes that value-based purchasing has been too focused on the financial side and not enough on flexibility to improve care.

Dennis Matheis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sentara Healthcare mentioned how he has been focusing on two areas of change in his first seven months - consumer experience and longer-term planning

Don Antonucci, Chief Executive Officer, Providence Health Plan discusses how expanding into new states requires maintaining the same level of quality while balancing care costs.

11:25 am, The Road to Value-Based Care: Innovative Strategies for Evolving from a Fee-For-Service Model

David Callender, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Memorial Hermann Health System, Erin Asprec, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Memorial Hermann Health System, Alec King, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Memorial Hermann Health System, Feby Abraham, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Memorial Hermann Health System

All the leaders from Memorial Hermann Health System highlighted their mission focused on improving health, vision on creating healthier communities. They believe transition to value reduces total cost of care, provides high quality outcomes, and creates better patient and physician experience. Their strategy involves innovation and partnering with other companies to bring new care models to Houston and focus on engaging employers in patient care management to reduce cost of care.