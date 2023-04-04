Becker's 13th Annual Meeting - Day 2 Recap

As healthcare continues to be one of the most pressing and complex issues facing our society, it is essential that leaders in the field come together to share their insights and experiences.

Becker's Healthcare is committed to facilitating these conversations. Over 4 days of sessions, you will hear 420+ elite hospital and health system executives discuss topics such as consumerism, the nursing workforce, value-based care, telehealth, physician burnout, payers, health equity and pharmacy costs.

In this article, we will recap some of the key highlights from Day 2 of Becker's 13th Annual Meeting, including insights from the most influential leaders in healthcare. [updated 12:30 am]

Here are the highlights from Day 2:

8:00 AM Keynote: Where the C-Suite is Headed: Diversity, Elevated Roles and Innovative Thinking

Cliff Megerian, MD, FACS, Chief Executive Officer, University Hospitals, Cleveland said that emphasis should be on improving healthcare outcomes and building a workforce pipeline in the community.

Peter D. Banko, President and Chief Executive Officer, Centura Health pointed out the need for leaders to spend time outside of their offices to build trust with team members.

Pamela Abner, MBA, CPXP, Vice President and Chief Diversity Operations Officer, Mount Sinai Health System emphasized the need for leaders to engage in learning together and have a better understanding of marginalized populations.

8:45 AM Keynote Interview Stephen Klasko in conversation with Scott Becker

Stephen Klasko, MD, Executive-in-Residence, General Catalyst highlighted that leaders need to be able to think differently, connect the dots between different industries and cultivate teams. The importance of understanding the causes of pancreatic cancer and providing spiritual and emotional support for those affected. He's excited about population health, social determinants, predictive analytics and health gaps. He also mentioned that great leadership doesn't necessarily require a healthcare background, but rather an ability to communicate effectively and be an inspirational leader.

9:40 AM Make High-Performing Teams Permeate Every Level of the Hospital

Mark Sparta, Chief Executive Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center emphasized establishing a culture of high reliability through commitment and resilience and how his organization focuses on individual wellbeing, organizational culture, and team collaboration.

Rob Portwood, Vice President, Support Services, UCHealth highlighted how they Implemented system advisory council and raised pay rate for employees and vendors.

Jennifer Olson, Chief Operating Officer, Children's Minnesota mentioned improving the supply chain functions by making changes in leadership structure, transparency, and visibility.

Cristy Page, MD, MPH, Executive Dean, UNC School of Medicine; Chief Academic Officer, UNC Health stressed importance of selecting the right people for teams and keeping ego in check to ensure high performance.

10:25 AM Growth Strategies for the Future: Northwell Health’s Investments in People and Technology for Innovative Patient Care

Frank Cascio, Assistant Vice President, Program Management, Northwell Health talked about positive perspectives on adopting robotic surgery for newer and older physicians. He also talked about Northwell Health's leadership investing in Digital Surgery, leading to superior outcomes for patients with about 737 outpatient procedures in 2017, 5,000 in past year, and projected to be around 15,000 by 2023.

Aaron Macoskey, MBA, MPAS, PA, C, Program Director, System Robotic Surgery, Northwell Health mentioned that patient demand for robotic assisted surgery has dramatically evolved.