Becker's 13th Annual Meeting - Day 1 Recap

As healthcare continues to be one of the most pressing and complex issues facing our society, it is essential that leaders in the field come together to share their insights and experiences.

Becker's Healthcare is committed to facilitating these conversations. Over 4 days of sessions, you will hear 420+ elite hospital and health system executives discuss topics such as consumerism, the nursing workforce, value-based care, telehealth, physician burnout, payers, health equity and pharmacy costs.

In this article, we will recap some of the key highlights from Day 1 of Becker's 13th Annual Meeting, including insights from the most influential leaders in healthcare. [updated 3:06 pm]

Here are the highlights from Day 1:

8:00 am, Keynote: The Growth Strategies and Culture of Top-Performing Health Systems:

Michael A. Slubowski, FACHE, FACMPE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Trinity Health, talked about recent acquisitions and focus on growing PACE Business, Home Care Business, Medical Groups, and Specialty Pharmacies.

John Couris, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tampa General Hospital discussed importance of Innovation and fewer partnerships but deeper relationships for driving quality and costs.

Michael Ugwueke, President and Chief Executive Officer, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare focused on improving access to care and reducing wait times.

Leong Koh, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Northwest Permanente focused on Primary Care Strategy to address shortage of primary care doctors in the nation.

Liz Popwell, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Stony Brook Medicine focused on Hospital Decanting, Partnerships, and choosing convenient and accessible locations for patients.

8:45 am, Change Management in the Era of Disruption: Strategies for Executives

Brian Erling, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Renown Health suggested approaches include taking a wait and see approach, learning from disruptors, understanding core business services, and using technology to make care easier for patients.

Dennis R. Delisle, ScD, FACHE, Executive Director, University Hospital & Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center example of successful change management effort: localization of provider teams and services resulting in reduction in length of stay.

Rick Shumway, MHA, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stanford Health Care Tri acknowledged that healthcare must be disrupted to keep up with the times, but also acknowledged that healthcare is difficult to disrupt due to its entrenched nature.

Dane Peterson, President, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Emory Healthcare discussed how market disruptors such as Amazon and CVS influence or change management strategy and common pitfalls to avoid with change management and past initiatives that have failed in the industry.

10:45 am, Keynote: Capital Spend and Technology Budgets: The Next 2 Years

Wasif Rasheed, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue and Growth Officer, Providence emphasized why it's important to consider ROI and integrate information from these technologies and the need redundancies in infrastructure and evaluation of implementation.

Shireen Ahmad, System Director of Finance, GPO and Affiliate Business, CommonSpirit Health discussed challenges of capital spending and technology investments in healthcare industry.

11:30 am, Health System Strategic Growth: Wins and Fails

Hillary Miller, Vice President and Chief Learning Officer, Penn State Health pointed out the intentional focus on patient outcomes, partnerships, financial stability, infrastructure, talent, digital tech, and strong culture

Stonish Pierce, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Trinity Health Georgia suggested health systems have become too spread out, leading to confusion for consumers

- Need to be more responsive to consumer needs to compete with newcomers like CVSs, Walgreens, and Amazon Care

​Susan Burroughs, MHA, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer, MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast highlighted how merger and acquisition still opportunity for growth, but FTC is challenging hospital deals

Sheldon Pink, MBA, FHFMA, LSSBB, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Luminis Health said that leaders should temper expectations and review data intelligence for smart growth initiatives

1:30 pm, The Workforce of the Future: What Hospitals Need to Stay Competitive

Greg Till, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Providence emphasized the need to change models of care, digitize work processes, and deploy people differently to address the growing workforce gap.

Trevor G. Wright, MHA, Chief Executive Officer, Loma Linda University Health Hospitals pointed out how everyone is competing for workers, including non-traditional healthcare competitors like Amazon.



- Greg: Two big workforce risks are demographics and choice

Geoffrey M. Roche, MPA, Senior Vice President, National Health Care Practice and Workforce Partnerships, Core Education suggested focusing on earlier pathways into the industry, culture, technology, and career mobility.

Erildo Zyka, Director, Strategy and Business Development, University of Iowa Health Care mentioned that healthcare boards need to understand the importance of patient safety and quality, as well as diversify and prioritize resources correctly.

Theo Koury, MD, President, Vituity highlighted how healthcare can be its own worst enemy and hero, and the need for building a clinical workforce for the future.