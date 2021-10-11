Atrium Health CEO pays creative tribute to team 

In the annual "Atrium Health Has Talent" showcase, Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of the health system, took to the microphone and delivered a rendition of an original song as a tribute to his team.

In a message to the 70,000-person strong organization Oct. 8, Mr. Woods highlighted the achievements of the team, sharing heartwarming moments of empathy and dedication shown by the staff. "No words can describe my pride, my admiration for the Atrium Health family," said Woods. "As always, your service and success — as healthcare professionals and, simply, as human beings — is truly immeasurable"

Talking about the challenges brought by the pandemic, Mr. Woods said, "I see the struggles that you endure, the stress that you carry, the fatigue that you feel." Since the beginning of the pandemic, the system has hired over 7,000 nurses and in the last three months has recruited 500 runners in response to pressure from staffing concerns. The system has also introduced burnout prevention activities and benefits to support fatigued staff.

The annual talent showcase featured staff members from across the health system performing musical numbers in a professional studio. Mr. Woods also featured in the talent showcase, performing an original song called "We Can Work It Out."

"I thought about a song I wrote 30 years ago about the importance of bringing people together, of people coming together despite any differences and challenges we might have, and it made me reflect on the hundreds of teammates that I've rounded with, that I've interacted with that I wanted to pay tribute to," said Mr. Woods.