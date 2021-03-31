A top Walmart healthcare executive resigns

Thomas Van Gilder, MD, who has served as Walmart's chief medical officer since 2018, is leaving the company, according to Insider, citing an internal memo sent to employees March 30.

Dr. Van Gilder's last day will be May 15, a company spokesperson told Insider. He's leaving the retail giant to pursue new opportunities and spend time with his family, according to the report.

Dr. Van Gilder was hired as Walmart U.S.'s first chief medical officer. He led Walmart Health's first clinical model design and advanced the company's overall health and wellness strategies.

Dr. Van Gilder's resignation comes after Insider reported in February that Walmart may be slowing the ambitious push into healthcare it laid out in 2018.

More articles on leadership and management:

Study: 52% of employees are looking for a new job + reasons they're leaving

Mass General execs push hospitals to unify, face tension

'Not on our watch': Atrium CEO tells Senate how his system is tackling health disparities

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.