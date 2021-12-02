8 healthcare companies that made Fortune's 'Future 50' list 

Fortune on Dec. 2 published its "Future 50" list of companies that demonstrate the potential for resilience and reinvention, and eight healthcare companies made the cut.

To create this list, Fortune examined 1,000 public companies with at least $20 billion in market value or $10 billion in revenue in the 12 months through the end of 2020. Thirty percent of the score was based on market potential, and the other 70 percent was based on the potential for the company to deliver it. Company structure, technology, investments, people and strategy were all taken into account.

Here are the eight healthcare companies that made the list in order of their rankings:

Moderna

Overall rank: 6

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Mass., focuses on RNA therapeutics, specifically vaccines.

DexCom

Overall rank: 21

San Diego-based DexCom aims to simplify diabetes management through continuous glucose monitoring systems.

WuXi AppTec

Overall rank: 28

The Shanghai-based pharmaceutical and biodevice company covers a broad range of research and development projects.

Align Technology

Overall rank: 29

The medical device company is based in San Jose, Calif. It focuses on orthodontics and restorative treatments.

Chongqing Zhifei Biological

Overall rank: 35

This China-based pharmaceutical company is engaged in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of vaccines.

Veeva Systems

Overall rank: 43

Based in Pleasanton, Calif., this cloud computing company provides software solutions for the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting

Overall rank: 44

Hangzhou, China-based Tigermed Consulting provides clinical trial services for research and development of new drugs.

Aier Eye Hospital Group

Overall rank: 48

The China-based hospital group is a global ophthalmology specialist. It treats ophthalmic diseases and provides surgical services.