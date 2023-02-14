7 health policy valentines to celebrate Feb. 14

Every February since 2012, policy experts have taken to Twitter to express their love — or anguish — with the healthcare industry in the form of #HealthPolicyValentines.

Seven of Becker's 2023 favorites, listed in alphabetical order:

American Academy of Family Physicians. You set my heart afire, authorizations shouldn’t be prior.

Arielle Kane. Director of Medicaid Initiatives at Families USA. Unlike Medicaid, I don't need to redetermine my love for you.

Emma Sandoe, PhD. Associate Director of Strategy and Planning for the North Carolina Department of Health Benefits. Even after March 2024, my love will provide continuous coverage.

Erica Cischke. Director of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs for the American Academy of Family Physicians. Baby, unlike the PHE, my love for you doesn’t need to be renewed.

Hussain Lalani, MD. Internist and Fellow at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston). Roses are red / Violets are blue / We all deserve affordable healthcare / And some leaders who care too.

Katri Bertram. Senior global health consultant at Think Global Health. Roses are red / Violets are blue / #Globalhealth is a mess / If you hoard and others have less.

Mary Politi, PhD. Professor and Health Psychologist at Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis). Roses are red. Corpse flowers are rare. Let's lower out-of-pocket costs. So patients can afford care.