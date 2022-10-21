5 steps to becoming a 'thought leader'

"Thought leaders" — experts who share their point of view with audiences beyond their own teams — can gain visibility for their organizations and themselves by putting their perspectives to paper. However, with so many outlets through which to share knowledge and so much material to curate, it can be difficult to get started, according to an Oct. 20 article in Smartbrief.

The article was written by Becky Robinson, founder and CEO of Weaving Influence, a marketing agency for business and thought leaders.

Ms. Robinson laid out five steps to becoming a thought leader:

1. Identify the content you are best positioned to share, whether it is about your organization's values, culture, areas of expertise or another subject.

2. Create a catalog of your existing content: articles, slide decks, emails answering FAQs, etc.

3. Make a content calendar with themes to guide your creation. When you need more content, pay attention to your day-to-day activities, the stories you repeatedly tell and the questions you often answer.

4. Repurpose your content for different media: Talk about content in old blog posts on video or summarize past FAQs for social media posts.

5. Make "content bundles," grouping similar subject matter to easily share across platforms.