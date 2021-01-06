5 healthcare policies more likely to be enacted if Democrats take Senate majority

Final results from Georgia's two run-off elections could determine whether several healthcare policies have a better chance of congressional approval.

As of Jan. 6 at 8:30 a.m. CST, Democrat Raphael Warnock had won a race against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, according to The Washington Post. A race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and David Perdue still hasn't been called, although Mr. Ossoff held a narrow lead.

If Mr. Ossoff wins the race, the Senate will be a 50-50 tie, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast tie-breaking votes in the Senate, giving Democrats control of the Senate, House and White House, according to NPR.

Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, tweeted Jan. 5 that should Democrats hold a Senate majority, there are several health policies that could be enacted. According to Mr. Levitt, they include:

1. Ending a lawsuit that aims to overturn the ACA

2. Premium assistance for ACA marketplace plans

3. Aid for states and more incentives to expand Medicaid

4. Government drug price negotiation

5. Elimination of cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment



Read more about potential policy actions under a Biden administration here.

