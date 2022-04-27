36 hospitals on Forbes list of best employers for diversity

Thirty-six hospitals and health systems are among the nation's best employers for diversity, according to Forbes.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista for the rankings, which are based on a survey Statista conducted among 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The survey, conducted from September-October 2021, asked participants to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as general diversity. Survey participants who are part of underrepresented groups were also asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 employers that received the most recommendations as well as boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the hospitals and health systems that made the list of best employers for diversity, and their ranking:

19. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

40. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

41. University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

46. Cincinnati Children's

55. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

57. University Health (Kansas City, Mo.)

74. Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

77. Cleveland Clinic

90. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

94. Baptist Health Jacksonville (Fla.)

95. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

102. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

113. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

118. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

124. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

129. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

142. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

147. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

161. Cook Children's Health Care (Fort Worth, Texas)

163. Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.)

175. Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.)

184. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center

199. WakeMed (Raleigh, N.C.)

202. Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas)

215. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.)

221. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

222. Methodist Health System (Dallas)

242. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

243. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

252. SSM Health (St. Louis)

259. Aurora Health Care (Milwaukee)

260. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

274. Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

305. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

317. Boston Children's Hospital

417. JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, Texas)