30 most admired healthcare companies

While tech companies Apple, Amazon and Microsoft took top spots on the 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list released by Fortune on Feb. 1, healthcare-related companies were also included.

The list, a partnership between Fortune and global management consulting firm Korn Ferry, is based on an analysis of 645 companies in 27 countries. Through a survey of 3,760 executives, directors and securities analysts, participating companies were ranked within their industry groupings. Korn Ferry said "most admired companies" are defined as "scoring in the top half of their industries on overall reputation."

The rankings also include a Top 50 All-Star list of companies most highly regarded across industries. Researchers examined about 60 healthcare-related companies for the most admired list, and 30 made the industry rankings, with two of those ranking among the 50 All-Stars. More information about the methodology is available here.

These two healthcare companies were ranked among the 50 All-Stars across industries:

Pfizer (8th)

CVS Health (33rd)

Additionally, these 30 healthcare companies are among the Most Admired Companies in their industries:

UnitedHealth Group

Humana

Elevance Health

Centene

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.)

DaVita (Denver)

Select Medical Holdings

IQVIA

CVS Health

Quest Diagnostics

Charles River Laboratories International

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Cigna

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher

Boston Scientific

Stryker

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Roche Group

Merck

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Bristol Myers Squibb

Amgen

AstraZeneca