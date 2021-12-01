3 healthcare leaders mentioned in the Bloomberg 50 

The Bloomberg 50 is a list curated by Bloomberg of the top 50 people who have shaped business, politics and culture throughout 2021. The list, published Dec. 1, contained two healthcare leaders and gave a shout out to another rising healthcare leader. Here are the three people who made the list:

Albert Bourla, PhD. CEO of Pfizer.

Dr. Bourla took charge of Pfizer in 2019 after a three decade tenure with the company. Alongside BioNTech, Pfizer produced the first COVID-19 vaccine to be deemed safe and effective in the U.S and Europe. The company has struck over $36 billion in deals for the vaccine.

John Nkengasong, PhD. Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a trained virologist with 30 years of experience in public health, Dr. Nkengasong was well-equipped to advise African nations on both COVID-19 and Ebola. He played an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic, liaising across multinational entities and nation states to acquire 400 million vaccine doses for the continent.

One to watch for 2022: Avani Singh. CEO of SpiceHealth

Ms. Singh is only 25 years old but is pioneering cheap COVID-19 testing in India. Her company created a PCR COVID-19 test one-fifth of the price in New Delhi at $6.71. She plans to serve remote communities in India by providing cheap tests in mobile lab facilities.