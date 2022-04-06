2 leaders laid off from Mississippi hospital

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.) has laid off Chas Pierce, vice president of system development, and Chief Medical Officer Mark Gilbert, MD, hospital CEO Kent Nicaud confirmed to the Sun Herald April 5.

The move is part of the hospital's effort to return to "an organizational structure that was more similar to three or four years ago," Mr. Nicaud told the newspaper.

Mr. Nicaud also cited financial reasons for the layoffs, such as increased labor costs.

Dr. Gilbert was named CMO of Memorial in August 2019. Mr. Pierce was promoted to vice president of system development in 2020, according to the Mississippi Business Journal.

The responsibilities of Mr. Pierce and Dr. Gilbert were reassigned to people in other positions, who won't see salary increases, according to the Sun Herald.

Mr. Nicaud told the newspaper there are no plans to eliminate other positions.

Memorial is a 328-bed hospital jointly owned by the City of Gulfport and Harrison County.