10 traits and competencies of inclusive leaders

Diversity alone will not improve an organization's results, according to a recent report from management consulting firm Korn Ferry. Inclusive leaders are key to driving positive results from nonhomogenous teams — and they tend to have 10 things in common.
Korn Ferry interviewed talent leaders and analyzed more than 3 million leadership assessments to craft the report. The firm then identified five traits and five competencies inclusive leaders tend to share.
Five traits of inclusive leaders:
1. Authenticity
2. Emotional resilience
3. Self-assurance
4. Inquisitiveness
5. Flexibility
Five competencies of inclusive leaders:
1. Build interpersonal trust
2. Integrate diverse perspectives
3. Optimize talent
4. Apply an adaptive mindset
5. Achieve transformation
Read Korn Ferry's full report here.