10 traits and competencies of inclusive leaders

Alexis Kayser -

Diversity alone will not improve an organization's results, according to a recent report from management consulting firm Korn Ferry. Inclusive leaders are key to driving positive results from nonhomogenous teams — and they tend to have 10 things in common. 

Korn Ferry interviewed talent leaders and analyzed more than 3 million leadership assessments to craft the report. The firm then identified five traits and five competencies inclusive leaders tend to share. 

 

Five traits of inclusive leaders: 

1. Authenticity

2. Emotional resilience

3. Self-assurance

4. Inquisitiveness

5. Flexibility

 

Five competencies of inclusive leaders: 

1. Build interpersonal trust

2. Integrate diverse perspectives

3. Optimize talent

4. Apply an adaptive mindset

5. Achieve transformation

 

Read Korn Ferry's full report here

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles