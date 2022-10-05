10 traits and competencies of inclusive leaders

Diversity alone will not improve an organization's results, according to a recent report from management consulting firm Korn Ferry. Inclusive leaders are key to driving positive results from nonhomogenous teams — and they tend to have 10 things in common.

Korn Ferry interviewed talent leaders and analyzed more than 3 million leadership assessments to craft the report. The firm then identified five traits and five competencies inclusive leaders tend to share.

Five traits of inclusive leaders:

1. Authenticity

2. Emotional resilience

3. Self-assurance

4. Inquisitiveness

5. Flexibility

Five competencies of inclusive leaders:

1. Build interpersonal trust

2. Integrate diverse perspectives

3. Optimize talent

4. Apply an adaptive mindset

5. Achieve transformation

Read Korn Ferry's full report here.