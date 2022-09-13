10 states with COVID-19 emergency orders intact

States across the U.S. have issued executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020 and have renewed them at various points based on the spread of the virus and other related factors.

The orders are designed to support state services and protect public health. Provisions of these orders address policies such as masking, food insecurity, healthcare worker licensure requirements, and healthcare worker vaccination and testing.

Here are the 10 states with at least some executive orders still in effect, as of Sept. 12, according to The Hill:

Editor's note: States marked with an asterisk have executive orders that will expire by the end of the month if not renewed. Nearly all emergency declarations in these 10 states will expire by the beginning of 2023 unless renewed.

1. California

2. Connecticut

3. Delaware *

4. Washington

5. New Mexico *

6. Texas *

7. Illinois *

8. Kansas

9. West Virginia

10. Rhode Island *

To read the full report, click here.