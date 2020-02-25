10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the past month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Ind., seeks a vice president of patient care services/chief nursing officer.

2. NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Ill., seeks a vice president of risk management and claims/assistant general counsel.

3. Henry Ford Health System in Detroit seeks a vice president of medical education.

4. MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Arlington, Va., seeks an assistant vice president of financial planning and new business ventures.

5. Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., seeks a vice president/chief legal officer.

6. Christiana Care in Newark, Del., seeks a vice president of medical group operations for consultative care.

7. Ballad Health in Johnson City, Tenn., seeks a vice president/CMO for its Niswonger Children's Hospital, also in Johnson City.

8. Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C., seeks a senior vice president/chief pharmacy executive.

9. Providence St. Joseph Health in Renton, Wash., seeks a vice president of strategic partnerships and integration.

10. The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington seeks a vice president and ACO legal counsel in Colchester, Vt.



