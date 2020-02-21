'Good Morning America' anchor Robin Roberts joins Mayo board

The Mayo Clinic board of trustees has elected TV anchor Robin Roberts as a public trustee.

Ms. Roberts is an award-winning anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America." She also has been vocal about health issues, including her diagnoses of breast cancer and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo said Ms. Roberts' efforts to raise awareness about health issues have included working with nonprofit organization Be the Match to inform the public about the need for more bone marrow donors, as well as publicly talking about her healthcare journeys. The journalist also has been recognized by the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program.

"Robin is a remarkable person and journalist who has a tremendous gift to connect with millions of people through storytelling," said Gianrico Farrugia, MD, Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "She will bring invaluable perspective, given her incredible ability to overcome her own health adversities to become a leading voice and advocate for others."

The Mayo Clinic board also reelected Secretary Kenneth Salazar, Randolph Steer, MD, PhD, and Anne Sweeney on Feb. 21. Additionally, the board elected internal trustees Roshy Didehban and Sarah McLaughlin, MD, to four-year terms. Four emeritus trustees — Linda Alvarado, Steven Buskirk, MD, Mary Sue Coleman, PhD, and Paula Menkosky — were also recognized and honored.

More articles on leadership and management:

Michael Dowling: Challenging one of healthcare's savior myths

Hackensack Meridian Health chief wellness officer on building system to prevent burnout

Making mistakes as a woman in charge: 6 things to note

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.