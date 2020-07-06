10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Pioneer Medical Center (Big Timber, Mont.)

2. Redfield (S.D.) Community Memorial Hospital

3. TMC Bonham (Texas) Hospital

4. Bourbon Community Hospital (Paris, Ky.)

5. Carroll County Memorial Hospital (Carrollton, Ky.)

6. St. Mark's Medical Center (LaGrange, Texas)

7. Orleans Community Health (Medina, N.Y.)

8. Regency Hospital-Central Georgia (Macon)

9. Saint Agnes Hospital (Baltimore)

10. Portneuf Medical Center (Pocatello, Idaho)

More articles on leadership:

Jackson Health CEO: July will be 'hot' month for COVID-19 admissions

Ohio children's hospital cuts jobs

Americans' concerns about tests, hospital resources increase amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.