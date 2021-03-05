University Hospitals creates chief whole health and well-being officer role, names leader

Cleveland-based University Hospitals now has a chief whole health and well-being officer who will be in charge of health and lifestyle management strategies for patients and caregivers.

Francoise Adan, MD, the director of the UH Connor Integrative Health Network and the Christopher M. & Sara H. Connor Chair in Integrative Health for UH, will take on the role, University Hospitals said March 3. She specializes in stress management, work-life balance, and the connection of mind, body and spirit.

In the role, Dr. Adan will work across University Hospitals to implement programs and services to increase caregiver satisfaction and retention. She will also focus on improving clinical outcomes and creating whole health programs for patients that emphasize prevention, lifestyle changes and disease reversal.

Read more here.

More articles on executive moves:

Physician named president of Ballad Health's northeast market

Christus Health St. Michael names new president, medical staff leadership: 6 things to know

Virtua Health names chief strategy officer, chief human resources officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.