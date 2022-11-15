Tufts Medicine makes 6 leadership changes

Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine has made several leadership changes to its executive team and the executive teams at its hospitals, according to information shared with Becker's on Nov. 14.

Six things to know:

1. Amy Hoey, BSN, RN, was promoted from COO to president of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.

2. Diana Richardson was promoted from COO to president of Boston-based Tufts Medical Center.

3. Ms. Hoey and Ms. Richardson — along with Kelly Corbi, president of Melrose, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Hospital — will also each assume additional operational responsibilities at the Tufts Medicine system level.

4. Tufts Medicine Chief Integration Officer Joanne Marqusee will leave the system at the end of November.

5. Michael Tarnoff, MD, will remain CEO of Tufts Medical Center and will assume an expanded role with the Tufts Medicine system.

6. Jody White will remain CEO of Lowell General and has taken on additional Tufts Medicine system roles.