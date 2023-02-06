Interim Cleveland Clinic CFO returning to revenue cycle executive director role

Cleveland Clinic's interim CFO Tony Helton will return to his role as executive director of revenue cycle management following the hiring of Dennis Laraway.

Mr. Helton has served as the health system's CFO since May, according to a Feb. 2 Cleveland Clinic news release. He stepped into the role following longtime CFO Steven Glass' departure to become president and CEO of Medical Mutual of Ohio.

Mr. Laraway is set to join Cleveland Clinic as CFO March 13. He has served as executive vice president and CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Health since 2017.

Mr. Helton has been with the Cleveland Clinic for more than 18 years and has served as executive director of revenue cycle management since December 2017, according to his LinkedIn page.