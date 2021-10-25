HCA names chief clinical officer to succeed Jonathan Perlin

HCA Healthcare has appointed Michael Cuffe, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, effective Jan. 1, 2022. He will replace Jonathan Perlin, MD, Phd, who is leaving to become president of Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.-based healthcare accreditor The Joint Commission.

Dr. Cuffe began his career at the Nashville-based health system in 2011 as president and CEO of physician services. Under his leadership, HCA Healthcare has become the largest sponsor of graduate medical education programs in the U.S., training more than 5,000 residents and fellows across 61 teaching hospitals, an Oct. 25 news release said.

Dr. Cuffe previously held multiple leadership roles at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System, including as CMO and vice president of medical affairs.