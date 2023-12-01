Eugene Woods joins Johnson & Johnson board

The chief executive of one of the nation's largest health systems has been named to Johnson & Johnson's board of directors.

Eugene Woods, CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, joined the healthcare giant's board Nov. 30.

"Mr. Woods has an impressive career of leading and transforming healthcare systems while prioritizing the delivery of high-quality, equitable patient care," Joaquin Duato, chair and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, said in a news release.

Mr. Woods was president and CEO of Charlotte-based Atrium Health before its merger with Advocate Aurora Health, which was dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, in 2022. He also serves on the boards of Best Buy and Charlotte-based Johnson C. Smith University.

On the Johnson & Johnson board, he joins fellow health system executive Mary Beckerle, PhD, CEO of the Huntsman Cancer Institute at Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health.