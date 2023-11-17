Advocate Health CEO publishes book

Eugene Woods, CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, has authored a book detailing the behind-the-scenes workings of running one of America's largest health systems.

His book, "Health, Hope, and Healing for All: Toward More Equitable and Affordable Healthcare," was released Nov. 14 by Skyhorse Publishing. All proceeds go to charitable funds supporting Advocate Health employees.

"This book is a tribute to the heroism of our frontline teammates and the exceptional efforts of our leadership teams in the tireless battle to save lives during the pandemic," Mr. Woods said in a Nov. 17 news release. "... My hope is that this book sheds light on the intricacies of healthcare, demystifies its complexities and encourages new collaborations on how we can create a brighter future together."

Mr. Woods' book details his rise as a Black CEO in the face of discrimination and injustices, and how he and his team helped Atrium Health, where he served as president and CEO, endure the pandemic and become one of the nation's largest nonprofit health systems through its 2022 merger with Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Health has published an excerpt on its website.