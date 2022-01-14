Baystate Health exec to join Hartford HealthCare as chief information, digital officer

Joel Vengco has been appointed chief information and digital officer for Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare, effective Feb. 14.

He succeeds Richard Shirey, who is retiring, a Jan. 5 news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. Vengco joins the organization from Baystate Health in Springfield, Mass., where he has served as senior vice president and chief information and digital officer since 2020. Throughout his tenure at Baystate, which began in 2012, he has led multiple digital ventures including the launches of TechSpring and baytechIT. He previously held leadership positions with Chicago-based GE Healthcare, Boston Medical Center, and Partners Healthcare System in Boston, the news release said.

Mr. Vengco has been included in Becker's list of "CIOs to know" for the past 10 years.