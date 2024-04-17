Ascension's latest executive appointments

Patti Consolver was selected as vice president of front end revenue cycle at Ascension.

Ms. Consolver previously was a senior strategic advisor and director of growth and business development for the Wilshire Group, according to her LinkedIn page.

She also previously worked at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care as an interim director of patient financial clearance and an interim director of revenue cycle academy.

Ascension has also announced the following appointments since Feb. 28:

Chad Dilley was named president of Ascension St. Vincent Carmel (Ind.).

Amber Sims was appointed executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer at Ascension.

Michelle Kohler, PhD, will be promoted to executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Ascension, effective June 1.

Ascension is based in St. Louis.