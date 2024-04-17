Ascension's latest executive appointments

Kelly Gooch -

Patti Consolver was selected as vice president of front end revenue cycle at Ascension.

Ms. Consolver previously was a senior strategic advisor and director of growth and business development for the Wilshire Group, according to her LinkedIn page.  

She also previously worked at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care as an interim director of patient financial clearance and an interim director of revenue cycle academy.

Ascension has also announced the following appointments since Feb. 28:

  • Chad Dilley was named president of Ascension St. Vincent Carmel (Ind.).
  • Amber Sims was appointed executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer at Ascension.
  • Michelle Kohler, PhD, will be promoted to executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Ascension, effective June 1.

Ascension is based in St. Louis.

