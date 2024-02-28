Ascension's latest executive appointments

Barbara Martin, BSN, RN, was appointed president of Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet (Ill.).

Ms. Martin joins Ascension Illinois from Chicago-based Community First Medical Center, where she most recently, as an independent contractor, served as chief administrative officer and CEO, according to a Feb. 27 news release shared with Becker's. She also previously served as president and CEO for West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, Ill.

She will begin her new role March 11.

Ascension has also announced the following appointments since Nov. 7:

Joshua Pozos, MD, was named chief medical officer of Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle, Texas.

Jason Foland, MD, was named president of the Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Fla.

Andre Storey was named president of Ascension's Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee.

Kurt Schley was named president of Ascension's Elmbrook hospital campus in Brookfield, Wis.

Shane Carter, MSN, RN, joined Ascension Mercy in Oshkosh, Wis., as president on Nov. 27.

Ascension is based in St. Louis.