AHA's nursing chief to retire

Robyn Begley, DNP, RN, will retire at the end of 2024 from her roles as chief nursing officer of the American Hospital Association and CEO of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership.

Dr. Begley has served in both roles for seven years, and during her tenure, she rebranded the American Organization of Nurse Executives to its current name and helped increase membership from 9,000 to 12,000, according to a May 23 news release.

With her four decades of experience as a front-line caregiver, Dr. Begley oversaw "the development of both the AHA's and AONL's pivotal work on workforce, as well as advanced key initiatives on quality and patient safety and future care delivery models," the release said.

